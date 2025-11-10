Join MrQ to get access to 7× Daily Tournaments and 1× Weekly Wheel Drop. Play top online games and win daily Drops & Wins real cash prizes with up to £3,000 or 100,000x your stake!

Daily Tournaments

Daily leaderboards are ranked based on the sum of win multipliers accumulated during the tournament, offering players a chance to win up to £3,000 in cash as a top prize, with over £20,000 going out daily.

Weekly Wheel Drops

Wheel Drops allows you to collect three wheel pieces while playing your favourite slots in order to complete a wheel.

Completing the wheel unlocks a guaranteed spin where players win an exciting reward, including a top prize of up to 100,000x the bet.