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Our biggest prize giveaway...ever!

Join MrQ to get access to 7× Daily Tournaments and 1× Weekly Wheel Drop. Play top online games and win daily Drops & Wins real cash prizes with up to £3,000 or 100,000x your stake!

Daily Tournaments

Daily leaderboards are ranked based on the sum of win multipliers accumulated during the tournament, offering players a chance to win up to £3,000 in cash as a top prize, with over £20,000 going out daily.

Weekly Wheel Drops

Wheel Drops allows you to collect three wheel pieces while playing your favourite slots in order to complete a wheel.

Completing the wheel unlocks a guaranteed spin where players win an exciting reward, including a top prize of up to 100,000x the bet.

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Cash Prizes Galore with Drops & Wins

Between March 2026 and March 2027, we have over £25,000,000 to be won in cash prizes on some of the best games from Pragmatic Play

Keep your eyes peeled for the special Drops & Wins logo on some of your favourite online slots with new games added frequently. Check out the T&Cs section for all of the qualifying games and how you can get involved in the Drops & Wins action.

How To Play Drops & Wins

Getting involved and having a chance to win some amazing Drop & Win prizes is easy-peasy, simply follow these steps:

  1. Log in to cryptobosscasino.net and make a deposit (if you already have an account with credit then you’re good to go)

  2. Keep a lookout on the main page for any games that have the Drops & Wins logo in the corner

  3. The qualifying games change every few weeks so keep your eyes peeled for some of your favourites that might be joining the list

  4. Click the ‘Join All’ button on the pop-up Drops & Wins message that appears

  5. Play any qualifying game with a minimum of £0.15 spins to join the daily tournament - with a prize pool of up to £20,000 every day to be won!

  6. Winners will be credited to their account in just 72 hours and this can be withdrawn at any time for real cash.

Terms & Conditions

The Network Promotion include daily tournaments (each a “Daily Tournament”) and weekly prize drops (each a “Weekly Prize Drop”) which will run throughout the Network Promotion Term (March 2026 to March 2027.) To participate in any Daily Tournament or Weekly Prize Drop in the Network Promotion, players must open any of the participating games and join/opt-in. The total expected prize pool for the entire Network Promotion is £25,000,000.

Daily Tournaments:

  • The Network Promotion includes three hundred and sixty-four (364) Daily Tournaments (each a “Daily Tournament Day”). 
  • In order for players to be eligible to participate in a Daily Tournament, a real money minimum bet of (£0.15) on the participating game(s) is required (hereinafter a “Qualifying Bet”). 
  • Only the first five thousand (5,000) Qualifying Bets per day within each Daily Tournament (the “Qualifying Bets Limit”) will be eligible and counted towards each Promotion. 
  • All Qualifying Bets placed after reaching the Qualifying Bets Limit will not be counted towards each Promotion. 
  • Prizes will be distributed to winners according to their position in the leaderboard, when each Daily Tournament ends, in descending order from highest to lowest position depending on the player’s total score. 
  • The leaderboard is ranked in accordance with the player’s score. The score is based on the total amount of points accumulated on any participating game as a total sum of all wins multiplier in relation to their bet amount during a Daily Tournament period.

The leaderboard is updated in real-time, and players can view the real-time leaderboard in-game at any time of their own choosing when playing the participating games. In the event that two (2) or more players finish a Daily Tournament in the same position on the leaderboard, the player who has achieved the score first will receive the higher prize. Prizes are paid out to players as a fixed amount.

Daily Slots Drops & Wins (Regular):

  • Each Qualifying Week within the Network Promotions Term includes seven (7) Daily Prize Drops (each a “Daily Prize Drop Day”).
  • One (1) Qualifying Spin may trigger one (1) prize from the prize pool during each Daily Prize Drop.
  • The random Prize Drop rules and prize tables are built in the participating games. The prize table updates in real time showing the current standings as well as the number of prizes left.
  • Prizes will be paid out as per the ‘Prizes’ tab, found below
  • Prizes are paid out to players as a fixed amount.
  • A player may win multiple Daily Prize Drops each Daily Prize Drop Day.
  • For players to be eligible to participate in the Weekly Prize Drops (Regular Weeks), a real money minimum bet of fifty pence (£0.15) on the participating game(s) is required.
  • The Daily Prize Drop will end daily upon the earlier of: (i) 23:59 CEST/CET; or (ii) when there are no more prizes left.
  • If the prize pool of a specific Daily Prize Drop has not been fully distributed at the end of the respective Daily Prize Drop Day Stage, any surplus funds will be transferred to the prize pool of a later Stage at Pragmatic Play’s discretion.

Qualifying Slot Games:

Gates of Olympus Super Scatter, Gates of Olympus 1000, Sweet Bonanza 1000, Sugar Rush 1000, Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza, Sugar Rush Super Scatter, Big Bass Splash, Sweet Rush Bonanza, Big Bass Bonanza, Starlight Princess 1000, Fortune of Olympus, Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War 250, Sweet Bonanza Super Scatter, Sugar Rush, Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War, Big Bass Bonanza 1000, 5 Lions Megaways, Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe, Bigger Bass Bonanza, The Dog House Megaways, The Dog House, Starlight Princess Super Scatter, Big Bass Splash 1000, Big Bass – Secrets of the Golden Lake, Fruit Party, Starlight Princess, Book of Fallen, Big Bass Boxing Bonus Round, Big Bass Floats my Boat, Fire Stampede Ultimate, 5 Lions Megaways 2, Wild West Gold, Wisdom of Athena 1000, Bigger Bass Splash, Big Bass – Hold & Spinner, Great Rhino Megaways, Big Bass Reel Repeat, Gates of Hades, Big Bass Amazon Xtreme, Big Bass Mission Fishin’, Mummy’s Jewels 100, Big Bass Raceday Repeat, Lucky’s Wild Pub 2, CULT., Happy Dragon, Triple Pot Diamond, Snow Party, Idol Pop Fever, Inca Queen, Big Bass Trophy Catch, Great Ghosts!, Dragon Pots Megaways™, Sweet Bonanza 2500

*Games subject to availability

Drops & Wins Promotion Dates (Slots)

Drops & Wins runs weekly during the promotional term from Wednesday at 19:01 CET to next Wednesday at 18:59 CET, where every week includes 7 Daily Tournaments and a weekly prize drop, running in parallel.​

Weekly Prize Pool

Win criteria: Any real money spin in the participating games may trigger a random cash prize.

Prizes: Expected weekly prize pool of £350,000 in total of 96,900 prizes, awarded as bet multipliers and Free Spins.  

QuantityPrize
1100,000x
310,000x
65,000x
101,000x
30500x
50100x
30050x
7,50010x
69,0005x
5,00020 Free Spins
15,00010 Free Spins

Daily Tournaments:
There are plenty of cash prizes to be won with the daily cash drops. Here’s what you can potentially get your hands on every day:

Win criteria: Players must opt in and place qualifying bets with a minimum stake of £0.15. Sum of all win multipliers (win / bet) accumulated until the end of the tournament. 

**Prizes:**Expected daily prize pool of £20,000 in total across 500 cash wager free prizes:

RANK PRIZE 
1£3,000   
2£2,000        
3 to 4£1,000 
5 to 10£500
11 to 20£200
21 to 40£100
41 to 80£50
81 to 160£20
161 to 300£10
301 to 500£5

General T&Cs

Terms applicable from date: 04/03/2026

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