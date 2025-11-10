Daily Tournaments:
- The Network Promotion includes three hundred and sixty-four (364) Daily Tournaments (each a “Daily Tournament Day”).
- In order for players to be eligible to participate in a Daily Tournament, a real money minimum bet of (£0.15) on the participating game(s) is required (hereinafter a “Qualifying Bet”).
- Only the first five thousand (5,000) Qualifying Bets per day within each Daily Tournament (the “Qualifying Bets Limit”) will be eligible and counted towards each Promotion.
- All Qualifying Bets placed after reaching the Qualifying Bets Limit will not be counted towards each Promotion.
- Prizes will be distributed to winners according to their position in the leaderboard, when each Daily Tournament ends, in descending order from highest to lowest position depending on the player’s total score.
- The leaderboard is ranked in accordance with the player’s score. The score is based on the total amount of points accumulated on any participating game as a total sum of all wins multiplier in relation to their bet amount during a Daily Tournament period.
The leaderboard is updated in real-time, and players can view the real-time leaderboard in-game at any time of their own choosing when playing the participating games. In the event that two (2) or more players finish a Daily Tournament in the same position on the leaderboard, the player who has achieved the score first will receive the higher prize. Prizes are paid out to players as a fixed amount.
Daily Slots Drops & Wins (Regular):
- Each Qualifying Week within the Network Promotions Term includes seven (7) Daily Prize Drops (each a “Daily Prize Drop Day”).
- One (1) Qualifying Spin may trigger one (1) prize from the prize pool during each Daily Prize Drop.
- The random Prize Drop rules and prize tables are built in the participating games. The prize table updates in real time showing the current standings as well as the number of prizes left.
- Prizes will be paid out as per the ‘Prizes’ tab, found below
- Prizes are paid out to players as a fixed amount.
- A player may win multiple Daily Prize Drops each Daily Prize Drop Day.
- For players to be eligible to participate in the Weekly Prize Drops (Regular Weeks), a real money minimum bet of fifty pence (£0.15) on the participating game(s) is required.
- The Daily Prize Drop will end daily upon the earlier of: (i) 23:59 CEST/CET; or (ii) when there are no more prizes left.
- If the prize pool of a specific Daily Prize Drop has not been fully distributed at the end of the respective Daily Prize Drop Day Stage, any surplus funds will be transferred to the prize pool of a later Stage at Pragmatic Play’s discretion.
Qualifying Slot Games:
Gates of Olympus Super Scatter, Gates of Olympus 1000, Sweet Bonanza 1000, Sugar Rush 1000, Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza, Sugar Rush Super Scatter, Big Bass Splash, Sweet Rush Bonanza, Big Bass Bonanza, Starlight Princess 1000, Fortune of Olympus, Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War 250, Sweet Bonanza Super Scatter, Sugar Rush, Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War, Big Bass Bonanza 1000, 5 Lions Megaways, Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe, Bigger Bass Bonanza, The Dog House Megaways, The Dog House, Starlight Princess Super Scatter, Big Bass Splash 1000, Big Bass – Secrets of the Golden Lake, Fruit Party, Starlight Princess, Book of Fallen, Big Bass Boxing Bonus Round, Big Bass Floats my Boat, Fire Stampede Ultimate, 5 Lions Megaways 2, Wild West Gold, Wisdom of Athena 1000, Bigger Bass Splash, Big Bass – Hold & Spinner, Great Rhino Megaways, Big Bass Reel Repeat, Gates of Hades, Big Bass Amazon Xtreme, Big Bass Mission Fishin’, Mummy’s Jewels 100, Big Bass Raceday Repeat, Lucky’s Wild Pub 2, CULT., Happy Dragon, Triple Pot Diamond, Snow Party, Idol Pop Fever, Inca Queen, Big Bass Trophy Catch, Great Ghosts!, Dragon Pots Megaways™, Sweet Bonanza 2500
*Games subject to availability
Drops & Wins Promotion Dates (Slots)
Drops & Wins runs weekly during the promotional term from Wednesday at 19:01 CET to next Wednesday at 18:59 CET, where every week includes 7 Daily Tournaments and a weekly prize drop, running in parallel.
Weekly Prize Pool
Win criteria: Any real money spin in the participating games may trigger a random cash prize.
Prizes: Expected weekly prize pool of £350,000 in total of 96,900 prizes, awarded as bet multipliers and Free Spins.
|Quantity
|Prize
|1
|100,000x
|3
|10,000x
|6
|5,000x
|10
|1,000x
|30
|500x
|50
|100x
|300
|50x
|7,500
|10x
|69,000
|5x
|5,000
|20 Free Spins
|15,000
|10 Free Spins
Daily Tournaments:
There are plenty of cash prizes to be won with the daily cash drops. Here’s what you can potentially get your hands on every day:
Win criteria: Players must opt in and place qualifying bets with a minimum stake of £0.15. Sum of all win multipliers (win / bet) accumulated until the end of the tournament.
**Prizes:**Expected daily prize pool of £20,000 in total across 500 cash wager free prizes:
|RANK
|PRIZE
|1
|£3,000
|2
|£2,000
|3 to 4
|£1,000
|5 to 10
|£500
|11 to 20
|£200
|21 to 40
|£100
|41 to 80
|£50
|81 to 160
|£20
|161 to 300
|£10
|301 to 500
|£5
General T&Cs
Terms applicable from date: 04/03/2026